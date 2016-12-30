Report Finds High Mass. Opioid Rehab Drop-Out Rate

The fight against the opioid epidemic is far from over. According to a new report, more than half of those who enter rehab never complete their treatment programs. (Published 2 hours ago)

The fight against the opioid epidemic is far from over. According to a new report, more than half of those who enter rehab never complete their treatment programs.

James Noble of Boston has been battling addiction for three years, and thanks in part to some of the city’s recovery centers, he has been sober for more than three months.

Noble said, “They help you get yourself back on your feet and that’s what it’s all about is getting on your feet.”

But newly released findings of a special commission created by Governor Baker found that more than half of adults entering state-licensed residential addiction treatment centers in Massachusetts do not complete their treatment programs.

Beyond that, the Department of Public Health confirms more than one thousand opioid-related overdose deaths through September 30th.

Governor Charlie Baker said, “We’re making progress here but we have all, everybody has said from the beginning that this is not going to be an overnight success.”

“This is a process like it is with any other disease and people may go through different stages of recovery,” said, John McGahan, CEO of the Gavin Foundation.

The Gavin Foundation runs several recovery homes and centers throughout the greater Boston area.

He says these findings are oversimplified.

McGahan said, “Lots of times people may go into a detox or acute treatment services and then not have the next step to go to, is that their fault or is that our fault as society?”

Noble says it’s also up to the addicts to choose recovery over their addiction.

Noble said, “A lot of people relapse and it’s what you’re willing to put into it is what you’re going to get out of it.”