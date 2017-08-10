Robert Athanase says he administered CPR before emergency crews responded and gave a child Narcan in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The child was not overdosing on drugs, but was having a seizure.

Man Gave CPR to Child Who Didn't OD Before Responders Gave Narcan

Emergency responders administered Narcan to a Massachusetts child who was not overdosing on drugs but having a seizure.

Fire officials confirm crews responded to an address on Pleasant Street in Plymouth around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a child who had overdosed. The department says people on the scene gave authorities information leading to believe the child was suffering from a reaction to drugs.

The child, however, had actually suffered from a seizure and was taken to a local hospital.

The Plymouth Fire Department tells NBC Boston that there is no danger in giving Narcan to a patient who has not overdosed, even if that patient is a child.

The child's identity and condition were not revealed.

No further information was immediately available.