Responders Mistakenly Administer Narcan to Child Having Seizure

By Mike Pescaro

    Robert Athanase says he administered CPR before emergency crews responded and gave a child Narcan in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The child was not overdosing on drugs, but was having a seizure.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Fire officials confirm crews responded to an address on Pleasant Street in Plymouth around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a child who had overdosed. The department says people on the scene gave authorities information leading to believe the child was suffering from a reaction to drugs.

    The child, however, had actually suffered from a seizure and was taken to a local hospital.

    The Plymouth Fire Department tells NBC Boston that there is no danger in giving Narcan to a patient who has not overdosed, even if that patient is a child.

    The child's identity and condition were not revealed.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

