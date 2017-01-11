10 Suffer Minor Injuries in School Bus Rollover | NECN
10 Suffer Minor Injuries in School Bus Rollover

The students on board the bus attend Curtis Middle School in Sudbury

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Ten children from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were on rolled over a guardrail after a crash involving a pickup truck on I-95 southbound in Massachusetts, according to state police.

    Twelve others were taken to the hospital for evaluation and precautionary reasons.

    The crash happened just south of Route 20 in Waltham.

    State police said everyone on board the bus was able to get off of it. All of the children were taken to Boston Children's Hospital.

    Waltham firefighters also responded to the rollover.

    An investigation is underway.

