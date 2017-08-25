School Bus Strike Could Extend Summer Vacation in Worcester

The first day of school might be delayed in Worcester, Massachusetts, due to a potential school bus driver strike.

Bus Strike Could Delay First Day of School in Worcester

Summer vacation could last longer than expected in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Public school in the city is set to start Monday, but classes may get cancelled as bus drivers may be on strike.

The Teamsters tell NBC Boston they've been without a contract since December and they may choose to strike on Monday.

The fight is over wages, health care, retirement benefits and disciplinary action.

The bus drivers and monitors have turned down the last two offers.

Durham School Services is the bus company that hires the bus drivers. The company says negotiations are scheduled for this weekend and they're hopeful on a new deal, according to Kate Walden, a company spokeswoman.

This impacts about 130 bus drivers who operate the smaller buses used for special education students and teen moms.

Weather Alert Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall as Category 4 Storm

The bus drivers who operate the larger buses do have a contract, but they likely will not cross the picket line if there's a strike.

Because most students in Worcester depend on school buses, the district will cancel school on Monday if no deal is reached this weekend and if the Teamsters decide to strike.

"We wouldn't have enough drivers," said Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda, who remains hopeful. "I always like to be optimistic."

A federal mediator has been brought into help. Negotiations will resume Saturday morning.

The school will decide on Sunday what to do about the start of classes.

"The last thing we want to do is strike," said Teamsters Union Local 170 Secretary-Treasurer Shannon George. "Drivers have had it."