Seasonable and Sunny Presidents Day

High temperatures reach the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. We are nowhere near record setting territory, the record high for Sunday was 65°.

A cold front moves through Sunday night and we stay cool for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 40s. a big warm up is on the way for mid to late week.

Temperatures by Wednesday will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday we could see record warmth for parts of the area. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Shower chances increase by Friday night and cooler weather returns for next weekend. Temperatures will still stay above average in the low to mid 40s.