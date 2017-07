A serious accident early Wednesday morning has closed down a section of I-91 North in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The highway is closed at Exit 18 due to the crash, which happened around 3 a.m.

Drivers are being detoured off the highway using the Exit 18 ramp.

No word on the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.