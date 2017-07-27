Thursday morning was the first full day of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement project and many MBTA riders were unhappy with the transportation process.



During the project, Commonwealth Avenue from Packard's Corner to Kenmore Square and the BU Bridge will be closed to cars from 7 p.m. July 27 to 5 a.m. Aug. 14.

Shuttle buses have replaced service for Green Line “B” branch stops that have shut down near the construction zone until August 14.

Commuters will be bused between Babcock and Blanford Street stations until 5 a.m. Aug. 14 and many were very unhappy with the system Thursday morning.

@arryell_ tweeted, "@MBTA this green line shuttle is slower than if I had walked the whole way to Kenmore."

"lol already passed by two full buses and i left twenty minutes earlier than usual. @MBTA you are not prepared for the comm ave construction," Zack Moser tweeted.

"This Comm Ave shutdown is a nightmare. #boston," Ryan Fleming added.

While opinions about the temporary system were overwhelmingly negative, there were a few commuters whose experiences weren't terrible.

Thomas Jackson posted, "With the exception of having to get on a train, then a bus, then another train, the B line commute was relatively painless. Kudos @MBTA."

"The MBTA replaced the B Line with a fleet of Peter Pan buses. I am...not mad," Jamie Ducharme tweeted.

The Mass. Pike traffic was at its usual on Thursday morning.

Two lanes will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

MassDOT hopes to have all the construction work done by Aug. 14.

