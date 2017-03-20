Silver Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Conn. Girl

An alert has been issued for a missing child. No photo was immediately available of 1-year-old Akira Shori.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old Waterbury girl.

Police are searching for Akira Shori and said she might be with a Daniella Shori. No information was immediately available on the relationship between Akira and Daniella.

Akira was reported missing today. She has brown eyes and no information was released on what she was wearing.

Police have not released a photo of Akira.

No additional information was immediately available.

Any with information on where she is should call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.