Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Man

By Mike Pescaro

    Maine State Police

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning in Maine.

    Frank Birch of New Gloucester was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in North Yarmouth, where his car had to be pulled from a snow bank.

    Birch drove off, his 2002 green Dodge pickup truck unharmed, but never showed up to a medical appointment in Yarmouth.

    Birch's wife reported him missing, noting that he has issues with memory loss. His truck has Maine plates reading "8220G."

    Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (207) 657-3030.

    Published 3 hours ago

