Snow, Wind, Record Cold and More Snow

Today (Thursday): Mild and breezy with mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching to near 50 degrees. Overnight Thursday Night: Clouds on the increase with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Friday: Light snow begins falling around daybreak across southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Potential for 3 to 5 inches south of the Mass Pike with a focus along the south coast. Highs reach into mid to upper 30s.

Wind, falling temperatures, snow, record cold and more snow. We have a lot of weather to talk about over the next five to six days.

Let’s start with the first threat, which is starting to subside. Winds have been strong throughout the day. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there have been 74 damage reports in southern New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts. At one point during the late morning, there were nearly 10,000 customers without power. Winds will diminish over the next couple of hours.

Snow moves in overnight and will likely impact the morning commute. There are still a lot of questions left unanswered, and the answers will have huge impacts on the forecast total snowfall.

Winter Storm Warnings are already in effect for Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts.

The ribbon of heaviest snow is only 20 miles wide. North of the band, up to 1 inch of snow is possible. If you’re under the band, up to 6 inches of snow is possible.

That’s the difference between an unpleasant commute and a horrible commute. Current thinking is that the heaviest snow falls south of the Route 128 corridor. Snow wraps up during the afternoon.

Temperatures fall quickly Friday afternoon, which may lead to black ice.

Saturday, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the teens and it will feel like it is below zero for much of the day. Some of the long-standing record low temperatures are in jeopardy of being broken Saturday night. Most areas drop into the single digits!

Sunday will only be slightly warmer, with high temperatures in the mid 20s.

Skies will be sunny and the weather will be quiet through the day on Monday. After Monday, we watch a significant coastal storm, which could bring us another round of snow.

A significant storm is possible, but we are still five days away from the event and a lot can change. Be prepared and stay tuned!