Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Slain Doctors' Families

Bampumim Teixeira is accused of killing Dr. Lisa Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field in their luxury Boston condo.

The families of the two South Boston doctors who were killed in their penthouse condo in May filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a host of defendants, including the building's management and the company that used to provide security.

The lawsuit includes a number of security issues that it alleges may have contributed to the deaths of Drs. Richard Fields and Lina Bolaño, including a stairwell that was not locked and garage that the suspect allegedly used to gain access to the building.

The victims' bodies were found with their hands tied and their throats slit on May 5, and 30-year-old Chelsea resident Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with their murders.

Teixeira had worked in the past as a security guard for the security company that used to monitor Bolaños' and Fields' apartment complex.