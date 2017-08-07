Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Slain Doctors' Families - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Slain Doctors' Families

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bampumim Teixeira is accused of killing Dr. Lisa Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field in their luxury Boston condo.

    (Published Monday, July 10, 2017)

    The families of the two South Boston doctors who were killed in their penthouse condo in May filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a host of defendants, including the building's management and the company that used to provide security.

    The lawsuit includes a number of security issues that it alleges may have contributed to the deaths of Drs. Richard Fields and Lina Bolaño, including a stairwell that was not locked and garage that the suspect allegedly used to gain access to the building.

    The victims' bodies were found with their hands tied and their throats slit on May 5, and 30-year-old Chelsea resident Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with their murders.

    Teixeira had worked in the past as a security guard for the security company that used to monitor Bolaños' and Fields' apartment complex.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices