Storm Temporarily Halts Fenway Concert

The concert, featuring Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, and New Kids on the Block, is called The Full Package Tour

By Alexandra Prim

    The field was cleared due to rain during the middle of a major concert event at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

    The concert, featuring Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, and New Kids on the Block, is called The Full Package Tour. It was around 7:30 p.m., during Abdul's set, that the show was halted and all non-covered seats in the stadium were emptied.

    Large puddles filled the stage and the open seats were soaked from the downpour.

    The show was able to continue after a break where the rain lessened and water was swept off the stage.

