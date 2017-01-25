Student Accused of Shooting Threat at UMass Amherst | NECN
Student Accused of Shooting Threat at UMass Amherst

By Mike Pescaro

    A University of Massachusetts Amherst student is accused of threatening violence against the school, prosecutors say.

    Geoffrey Small, a 22-year-old Newbury native, appeared in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday. He allegedly threatened to commit a shooting, which the Northwestern District Attorney's Office says was connected to a verbal threat he's accused of making toward the school.

    Small was released on personal recognizance, but he was ordered to stay out of Hampshire County and away from the school. He will also be required to submit to random drug testing and be evaluated for anger issues.

    The suspect is due back in court Feb. 28.

