Summery Saturday, Seasonable Sunday

Have outdoor plans Friday evening? Enjoy the summery feel as temperatures remain in the 70s by 7 p.m. for the southern interior, and in the 60s along the coastline under partly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures remain on the mild side with lows into the 50s for far northern New England, near 60 south.

Looking ahead towards Saturday morning, a few downpours will pop up, especially into southern New England between 6 and 9 a.m., and then these will slide off the coastline (similar to what we started off with for our Friday morning). A few downpours could see produce some thunderstorms, so just be mindful for your early morning jog or taking the dog out for your Saturday morning walk, "when thunder roars, go indoors." Then again, if you like to sleep in on Saturday mornings, you may sleep through these downpours.

By the afternoon, those showers will be off the coastline and temperatures surge into the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Don't get used to the summer-like warmth. We see the warmth Saturday ahead of the cold front that traverses the area on Sunday. This cold front will usher in much cooler air for the second half of the weekend along with the cloud cover and a chance for some showers.

If you're an allergy sufferer, we see some minor relief from the pollen count Sunday and into Monday with some showers sliding in Monday and temperatures into the lower 60s.