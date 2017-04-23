Sunny Stretch Returns

After a soggy couple of days, beautiful sunshine returns on Sunday! Winds will be light, allowing a slight sea breeze to develop at the coastline. That means highs will be in the 50s there, with 60s inland.

A weak cold front drops into New England on Monday, keeping areas right along the Canadian border a touch cooler than Sunday. Elsewhere we’ll still have temperatures in the 60s to near 70, especially inland. The coast will again see a sea breeze.

A storm gathering to our south will send a few more clouds in late Monday, with rain following by Tuesday. The rain will move in during the morning commute from south to north. Winds will also be gusty off of the water, keeping a raw feeling in the air with highs in the 40s to near 50.

The wet weather will stretch into Wednesday.

After that warmer air returns, with highs back into the 60s and 70s late week.