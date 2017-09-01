A heavily tattooed fugitive out of Manchester, New Hampshire, was caught by U.S. Marshals on Thursday night.

Eric Judkins, 42, was arrested without incident at a residence in Howard, Pennsylvania, according to the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect was first reported missing on Monday, after he failed to return to the halfway house in Manchester where he was serving part of a 27-month sentence for an assault on an inmate that happened during his time in federal prison.

Judkins was initially in prison for a 1999 bank robbery.

One U.S. Marshal, David L. Cargill, Jr. said, "this dangerous fugitive was quickly arrested due in part to the large number of tips that came into our office, combined with the tireless work of the investigators in both New Hampshire and Pennsylvania."

At the time of his arrest, Judkins was in the presence of a second fugitive, 22-year-old Quintin Titus, who was arrested for a parole violation.

Both men are being held at Lycoming County Prison in Williamsport, Penn.