Teen Arrested After Alleged Threat to High School

A file photo showing a police cruiser in front of North Middlesex Regional High School in 2016.

A Massachusetts teenager was arrested after allegedly making threats to his high school on Instagram.

Authorities learned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday that a student had posted on social media threatening to harm others at North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend on the first day back, according to Pepperell Police.

The department investigated and determined the account belonged to 18-year-old Sanjay Daley of Pepperell.

Daley was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of threatening with dangerous items.

Local police contacted the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council's School Threat Assessment Response System Team to help with a controlled entry before school Wednesday. Everyone entering the building was required to go through metal detectors.

"The safety of students, faculty and staff is our number one priority," Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said in a statement. "We're pleased to report that the controlled entry went well and that there is no danger to the community."

Daley is expected to be arraigned at Ayer District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.