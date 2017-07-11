Teen Faces Judge After Deadly Dorchester Shooting

An 18-year-old in Boston faced a judge Tuesday, five days after he allegedly shot two other teens in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, leaving one dead.

Khamonie McCallop of Roxbury was ordered held without bail after being arraigned in the murder of 18-year-old Christopher Menard.

Menard and an unnamed 14-year-old boy were shot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Cheney Street. Officers heard the gunshots and responded, finding the two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Menard was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The other victim was taken to Boston Children's Hospital and treated for his own injuries, which were not life-threatening.

McCallop was identified after being seen in surveillance footage in the area, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

McCallop faces charges of murder and unlawful firearm possession. He is due back in court Aug. 9.