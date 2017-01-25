Massachusetts police are on the lookout for a suspected thief after a woman was recently caught on surveillance stealing packages from a front porch in Everett.

When Donna Davidson didn’t receive a package of beauty products she was expecting, she headed to her basement to take a look at the footage on her security camera.

“We were not happy,” Davidson told NBC Boston.

It all played out on video.

Her mailman can be seen delivering a package on January 20, tucking it under the mailbox on her front porch in Everett.

After he’s out of sight, a suspect gets out of a Lexus, walks up the steps, quickly looks around, and snags the package.

She’s dressed in a heavy coat with a fur-trimmed hat.

“So I was pretty upset that while I’m at work, this goes on,” says Davidson.

Davidson thinks the suspect and a driver were following the mailman, and keeping an eye out for package deliveries.

“It’s frustrating for me because I work to pay my bills,” says Davidson. “I’d like to see people respect that. There’s got to be some other way besides stealing.”

Knowing her community well, the long-time Everett resident drove around looking for the vehicle and sure enough found it not too far way.

She even snapped photos of new merchandise in the car.

She called police and the car was impounded.

Everett Police have now posted on their Facebook page alerting residents if they’ve had a package stolen, officers may have recovered some of the items.

“So I’d like to put the word out there to my neighbors, to other people, this isn’t the only community getting hit,” said Davidson. “Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the package thefts.”

Police in Andover, about 30 minutes away, told NBC Boston they have received several complaints of stolen packages in the last few days, and a woman also wearing a big jacket with a fur trimmed hood was seen in surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.

The United States Postal Service urges people to file complaints online.