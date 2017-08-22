After President Trump addressed the nation about the war in Afghanistan on Monday night, local lawmakers responded to the president's decision to extend the war.

Massachusetts' U.S. Rep. Richard Neal released a statement that said, "at some point the Afghan security forces and police need to take control of their own future. The American people do not want to see our brave soldiers deployed indefinitely without an exit strategy."

"Endless war in #Afghanistan to support a corrupt govnt is not in America's national interest. It's time for us to finally end this war," Rep. Jim McGovern tweeted.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan also released a statement urging President Trump to focus on "helping Afghan forces secure themselves and protect their own nation independently."

"The President’s #Afghanistan speech tonight was short on the details our troops and the American people deserve," Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed tweeted.

The war in Afghanistan began back in 2002 under President George W. Bush following the Sept. 11 attacks.