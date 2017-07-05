A Vermont toddler was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being found unresponsive in a pool in Montpelier, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home at 196 Pine Ridge Road at 11:07 a.m. where the two-and-a-half year old boy was being assisted by first responders.

After the child was stabilized, he was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said an initial investigation indicates the child is in the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families and was in the care of a foster family at the time of the incident.

An investigation is on-going.