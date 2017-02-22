Tom Brady Compiles Hilarious 'Suspect Board' of Possible Jersey Thieves

After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, a video from right after the game shows Tom Brady in a locker room asking where his jersey was. In the video from Yahoo News, he said that he put the jersey in his bag and that it was missing.

Tom Brady has remained fairly quiet about the investigation into his missing Super Bowl jersey that was reportedly stolen from his locker.

The jersey — valued at $500,000, according to a Houston Police Department report — was worn by the star quarterback during the New England Patriots’ 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Brady noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing from his bag in the team's designated locker room inside NRG Stadium after the game. He told a team equipment manager he remembered putting it in his locker and that "someone stole it."

And while the Texas Rangers are on the case to find the jersey caper, Brady has compiled his own list of possible suspects.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Brady posted a photo of a “suspect board” of possible culprits. The prime suspect: Julian Edelman, who Brady calls a “sneaky lil squirrel.”

The hilarious board also lists Gollum from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit,” the "guy who stole Khaleesi's egg" on the HBO series "Game of Thrones,” Lady Gaga, Steve Carrell's character from "The Office,” Michael Scott, Brady's dog Scooby ("always steals Fluffy's food), film shark “Jaws” ("takes things without asking," "violent history”), the Pokemon character Gary Oak ("bad kid!”), the O'Doyle brothers from the Adam Sandler film "Billy Madison,” the clown who stole "Air Bud" ("who steals a dog from a kid?") and even Brady himself. The quarterback pinned his infamous "deflategate" courtroom sketch photo on the board, with the caption "Creepy Me.”