Two MBTA riders are working to set the Guiness World Record for riding all four MBTA lines end to end.

Two MBTA riders are working to set the Guiness World Record for riding all four MBTA lines end to end.

The riders, known as @CharlieOnMTA and @transitalex, or Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox, are live-tweeting their ride, keeping followers up to date on their progress.

Their goal is to finish before 12:30 p.m. and clear the unofficial record, which is a little under eight hours.

The attempt has been made before but nothing has been officially recognized until now.

They arrived to Alewife Station on the Red line around 4:45 a.m. this morning and completed the entire line in 90 minutes.

Next they tackled the Orange Line, starting at Forest Hills and finished in about half an hour, at 8:00 a.m.

MBTA Riders Attempt 'MBTA Speed Challenge' World Record

The Green Line, also the longest MBTA line, was next.

Starting with the B line, then moving onto the C, then D, they made it to Riverside in Newton at 10 a.m.

By 10:50 a.m. the two had finished the Red Line, Mattapan Trolley, the Green Line's B, C, and D lines, and half of the Orange Line.

At 11:18 a.m. they were at Lechmere and had officially completed the Green Line.

Riding all of the Green Line took the two just under three hours and 15 minutes.

Alex and Dominic hopped back on the Orange Line, headed for Oak Grove to finish the line.

At 11:55 a.m. they finished the Orange Line, only Blue is left to go.

We will update the story as the two riders make their way along the Blue Line.