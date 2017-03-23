Unsettled Weekend Weather

Tomorrow (Friday): More clouds than sun to start. Breezy with a chance for a wintry mix to rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

High pressure skirts offshore Thursday night with a return flow developing, meaning we'll see a change of wind direction Friday, but in the meantime, Thursday night will be slightly warmer than the past few nights. Lows bottom out in the mid-teens north to lower 20s south overnight as mid and high-level clouds stream into the region after midnight.

For most, it will be a dry start for our Friday, but by the afternoon and evening commute, we will see the precipitation moving in. It will start off as snow for the higher elevations of northern New England and the rain/snow line will trend into the midsection of Vermont and New Hampshire, with most of Maine likely seeing snow through most of the afternoon and evening.

We could see that transition over to rain for Burlington, Vermont, by the afternoon, but most of northern New England will see snow or a wintry mix. Accumulations for snowfall will be contained to the 1-3 inches for far northern New England and those higher elevations. Scattered rain showers for southern New England with a breezy southwesterly wind that will keep temperatures on the mild side (compared to the past few days).

Besides a chance for showers, expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s south, mid 30s north. Winds may gust over 30 mph during the day across the Boston-Providence Corridor.

A cold front will slide in from the northwest during the day on Saturday. This front will bring some precipitation to the region in the form of scattered rain showers and a few snow showers in the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Before the cold front slides past southern New England, high temperatures will crest in the 50s south, near 40 degrees north. Clouds will stick around on Sunday as the cold front stalls south of New England, likely keeping an east flow from the ocean overhead. This may result in a drizzle and scattered showers on Sunday.

There will also be a high pressure system nosing into the region from Maine, so there are a few things to keep an eye on in the forecast for the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, the stalled front offshore will move back north into New England as a warm front, ushering a moist air mass back into the region. Rainy conditions with the threat of mixed precipitation continuing with highs in the mid 40s south, upper 30s across the north.

A system moves in for Tuesday, bringing more rain and possible mixed precipitation with it, with highs near 50 degrees.

More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on necn and NBC Boston.