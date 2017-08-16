April Death of 3-Year-Old in Conn. Ruled Homicide - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

April Death of 3-Year-Old in Conn. Ruled Homicide

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Sunday, April 23, 2017)

    The death of a 3-year-old boy from Stafford in April has been ruled a homicide by way of acute methadone intoxication, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. 

    State police said that troopers responded to a home on Old Birch Road around 10:50 a.m. on April 22 for a medical call. A 3-year-old boy, later identified as Leon Lapierre, died.

    The cause of death has been ruled acute methadone intoxication and the method has been ruled a homicide.

    The Department of Children and Families (DCF) said they have had prior involvement with the family of the boy. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices