April Death of 3-Year-Old in Conn. Ruled Homicide

The death of a 3-year-old boy from Stafford in April has been ruled a homicide by way of acute methadone intoxication, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

State police said that troopers responded to a home on Old Birch Road around 10:50 a.m. on April 22 for a medical call. A 3-year-old boy, later identified as Leon Lapierre, died.

The cause of death has been ruled acute methadone intoxication and the method has been ruled a homicide.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) said they have had prior involvement with the family of the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.