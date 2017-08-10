A man at the center of an ongoing investigation into the mysterious deaths of his mother and grandfather was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer in Vermont, according to state police.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathan Carman wasn't injured when the truck he was driving was rear-ended by a tractor trailer driven by Bruno Levesque, 54, of Saint Louis, Quebec, Canada, on Monday in Vernon, where Carman currently lives, police said.

The crash, which was described as minor in nature by authorities, happened the same day his lawyers met with a judge in Rhode Island for an insurance lawsuit in connection with the sinking of his boat with this mother onboard last year.

His mother Linda Carman is presumed dead after never being found when the boat they were on sank during a fishing trip; Carman was rescued off of Martha's Vineyard after surviving a week at sea on his life raft.

Carman, who is also suspected of killing his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos in 2013, has denied sabotaging his boat and having any role in his 87-year-old grandfather's murder.

Family members filed a lawsuit last month accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother in order to collect his inheritance.