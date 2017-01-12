Video Shows Police Officers Beating Man in Custody

Agawam police Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor and Officer John Moccio have been fired after video showed them beating a man in custody. (Published 49 minutes ago)

DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing.

Shocking video shows three Massachusetts police officers beating a man in custody.

In the clip, from June of 2016, you can see two of the officers inside the Agawam police station holding down the suspect while a third hits him with a baton.

Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor and Officer John Moccio have since been fired, but none of them have been charged. This week, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced they would not prosecute the officers.

All three officers are appealing their terminations.

The video shows the officers struggling with a suspect, allegedly drunk, who they arrested after an incident at Six Flags New England.

The police chief says the force they used was excessive and violated department policies. Attorneys for the officers claim their actions were justified, though, saying 27-year-old David Desjardins was violent and left them no choice.