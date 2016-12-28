Viewers were unhappy with Massachusetts lawmakers votes to delay the opening of recreational marijuana stores on Wednesday.

According to the Senate president the vote was unanimous in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Many viewers were unhappy with the decision and posted on the necn Facebook page.

David Burd posted, "the people have spoken. Oh the people's voice doesn't matter."

"TWO LAWMAKERS subverted the votes of millions?" Cynthia Moore added.

Other viewers demanded the names of the lawmakers be released, including Keith Rauh who added, "please post their name every where so we can vote them out."

In November, more than 1.8 million Massachusetts residents voted for legalization recreational marijuana while 1.5 million voted against the measure.

The legislation still needs to be approved by Governor Charlie Baker.