Violent Carjacking in Tewksbury Caught on Camera

A violent carjacking, including the victim’s attempts to fight back, was caught on camera and now police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect.

The incident happened on Saturday night at the Circle K gas station on Andover Street in Tewksbury. Police released surveillance footage that captured the entire exchange. The video shows the man walking around the woman as she pumps her gas. He circles around both her and the car. When woman turns away, the man gets into the driver’s seat.

The woman fought back, taking the gasoline pump and completely dousing him along with the car. She opened the door, continuing to fight, but he drove away. The woman was momentarily dragged before the man was able to escape.

A man working behind the counter said he was helping another customer when the victim burst into the store claiming someone stole her car. He said as soon as she walked in he immediately smelled the gas and they called for help.

Officials say the car has been recovered in Lowell, but they have not located the suspect.