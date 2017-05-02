Of the more than 1,000 Massachusetts schools tested for lead in the past year, the majority had at least one positive sample.

The Boston Globe reports more than 600 had a sample above the state limit.

High Lead Levels in Water at Massachusetts Schools

Another 21 schools in six additional communities are scheduled for testing over the next two weeks. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016)

In some of the worst cases, school officials say samples came from unused water fountains. The highest lead level, which was reportedly found in November in a water fountain at Hancock K-5 Elementary School in Brockton, registered at 32,400 parts per billion, which the Globe said was significantly higher than the worst lead reading found during the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

This particular test was voluntary, and did not include Boston public schools.

