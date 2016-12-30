Widow of State Trooper Files Wrongful Death Suit

The widow of Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy confirmed Friday that she has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver charged in connection with the crash that killed her husband.

Reisa Clardy filed suit Friday in Middlesex Superior Court against David Njuguna, seeking $20 million in damages, according to MassLive.

Njuguna, 30, of Webster, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and related offenses in the March 16 death of the 44-year-old Clardy. Prosecutors allege that he under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. Witnesses said Njuguna's car swerved across all three travel lanes without slowing.

In addition to his wife, Trooper Clardy left behind seven children.