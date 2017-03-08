City Council meetings aren’t known for their entertainment value, but in Portland, Maine, Monday, council chambers were transformed into a stage for a five-minute-long interpretive dance.

Mayor Ethan Strimling regularly invites artists to perform in front of the city council, as part of a series called "Arts in the Chamber." Monday’s meeting featured self-described "dance comic" Sara Juli.

Juli was captured on the city hall camera panting, dancing around the chamber, pretending to vomit, climbing on top of a Zoning Committee member’s lap, then repeating the words "I’m so sorry." Her performance ended with her screaming.

City leaders were visibly taken aback, especially when Juli jumped on Zoning Committee member Robert Bartels’ lap. Bartels told necn he was shocked, but in the end, found her performance "whimsical and brave."

It was the first time Bartels attended a Portland City Council meeting, and he suspects Monday’s will be a hard one to top.