Will New England Break Warmth Records Today?

Today (Tuesday): A summer preview… Southwest winds and sunny skies push highs to 80 degrees. Overnight Tuesday Night: Clouds increasing with lows in the 50s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Variable west wind with highs near 70 degrees.

Yesterday was the first 80 degree day of the season! The list includes, but is not limited to:

81 - Westfield, Massachusetts

81 - Fitchburg, Massachusetts

81 - Manchester, New Hampshire

80 - Bennington, Vermont

80 - Concord, New Hampshire

80 - Manchester, New Hampshire

We are on the warm side of the front to start off this second week of April.

Clockwise circulation around a high pressure center to our south is transporting warmer air in from the southeastern United States to New England.

Wind from the southwest 15-20 mph, combined with dry air and sunshine should warm us past 80 again today.

Communities along south facing beaches, where water temperatures are in the 40s, will be 10-20 degrees cooler than about 20 miles or more inland.

In addition to short sleeve and sunglasses weather we are treated to a Full Pink Moon early this week. The moon and Jupiter in close proximity are lighting up the night sky with low temperatures mostly in the 50s.

The weather pattern changes a bit later today and tomorrow as a weak front from Canada brings a few April showers and a possible thunderstorm from northwest to southeast. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s south, 50s north with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Overall there are no big storms or major cool downs in sight.

Our record deep mid-April mountain snowpack shrinks rapidly the first part of the week, but slows with colder air the second half of the week.

So as far as flooding goes, rivers are receding in southern New England, but rising in the north. With mostly dry and cooler air north the second half of the week, rivers levels should stabilize near bank-full.

The early call for Easter Weekend and Marathon Monday, is dry Saturday and Monday, rain showers possible Sunday, highs in the 50s to low 60s.