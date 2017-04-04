Will Voters Change Framingham, Mass. From a Town to a City?

Voters in Framingham, Massachusetts, will decide Tuesday if they want to remain a town or be known as a city.

According to the MetroWest Daily News, some feel town government is too complicated.

A yes vote will eliminate Framingham's representative Town Meeting while creating a 11-member City Council as well as the position of mayor.

Voters have been asked to change the town's form of government before, but they've rejected the concept in the past.

Framingham is the most populous town in the state.