Will Voters Change Framingham, Mass. From a Town to a City? | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Will Voters Change Framingham, Mass. From a Town to a City?

By John Moroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Voters in Framingham, Massachusetts, will decide Tuesday if they want to remain a town or be known as a city. 

    According to the MetroWest Daily News, some feel town government is too complicated. 

    A yes vote will eliminate Framingham's representative Town Meeting while creating a 11-member City Council as well as the position of mayor. 

    Voters have been asked to change the town's form of government before, but they've rejected the concept in the past. 

    Framingham is the most populous town in the state. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices