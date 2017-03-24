Wintry Mix Coming This Weekend

Today (Friday): Cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Overnight Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, lows near 40 degrees. Saturday: Cloudy with light rain showers, highs near 50 degrees. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs near 40 degrees.

Spring showers are moving in today with a wintry mix hitting parts of the region.

Wet snow flakes will mix into Worcester Hills, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

Winds will be gusty out of the south, up to 40 mph.

Warmer weather is coming saturday, with showers early in the morning and late in the evening.

Most of the daylight hours will be dry and mostly cloudy.

We turn colder on Sunday with wet snow or sleet could mix in for the rain.

Showers will linger into next week with temperatures climbing from the low 40s into the mid 50s by the end of the 10 day forecast period.