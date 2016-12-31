Woman Dies in New Hampshire House Fire | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Dies in New Hampshire House Fire

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File Photo

    A New Hampshire woman died Friday night in a house fire in Nottingham, according to the state fire marshal.

    The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on Stage Road.

    When firefighters arrived, the single-family residence was heavily consumed in flames.

    Fire officials said crews were able to rescue a man, but the heavy flames kept them from rescuing a woman.

    The man was transported to Exeter Hospital for treatment.

    The woman's identification has not been released. Her exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

    Fire officials said a preliminary investigation indicated that the fire originated in a first floor bedroom and spread rapidly throughout the home. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices