Woman Struck, Killed in Grocery Store Parking Lot in Acton | NECN
Woman Struck, Killed in Grocery Store Parking Lot in Acton

By Melissa Buja

    NBC Boston

    A woman was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Acton, Massachusetts.

    Deputy Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said a driver in his 20s was backing up in the parking lot of the Trader Joe's on Great Road at about 7 p.m. when he somehow struck the victim in a Chevy Suburban.

    The driver remained on the scene.

    "We're investigating the accident to try and find out what happened. Witness reports say he backed up and ran her over and he didn't know what he ran over," Burrows said.

    The woman, who was an employee of the store, died at the scene, according to Burrows. She was not identified but said to be in her 60s.

    The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the Acton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section was called in to assist with the investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

