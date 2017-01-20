Women Against Trump Prepare for March on Maine

The Women's March on Maine, an event in solidarity with the Women's March on D.C., is expected to draw about 5,000 participants. (Published 11 minutes ago)

As President Donald Trump was taking the Oath of Office, several women across Maine were planning.

"We kind of forgot today was Inauguration Day, because we have been so wrapped up in this momentum of what happens next," said Bekah McIntyre, who is working with five other women to organize the Women's March on Maine.

It is a sister march, in solidarity with the Women's March on D.C. Saturday.

McIntyre said many women who can't make the trip to Washington wanted a way to participate in Maine. When they started planning eight weeks ago, they thought they could get a few hundred people to turn out to their rally outside the Maine State House. But now, they're planning for 5,000.

"Our minds are completely blown," she said.

There are eight sister marches across Maine Saturday, and more than 600 around the world, according to the Women's March on Washington website.

"The hope is tomorrow is just the start," said Kathryn Yates, who is organizing a sister march in Portland.

The Women's Walk Portland could have about 2,000 participants Yates said. The march will begin on the Eastern Prom and end at Congress Square Park.

"It's a community walk," said Yates. "It's supposed to unite us."

Both Yates and McIntyre said the marches are not anti-Trump protests. They said they are pro-women and pro-equality events, that welcome everyone.

"This is an inclusive event," said McIntyre. "This is a time to come together and talk about our differences."

But some Trump supporters see the marches as divisive.

"What statement does it make?" said Barbara Harvey, a member of the Maine GOP, who attended an inauguration watch party Friday.

"If I want to make a difference, I'll get involved," she said. "Go to polls, run for office."