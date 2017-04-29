Record-Breaking Heat Possible for DC Climate March

Record-breaking heat is possible Saturday, potentially adding fuel to the fire for the People's Climate March on the National Mall.

Thousands are expected to attend the march, including former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Saturday could break record high temperatures, Mic.com first noted. Storm Team4 said records could indeed be broken in the afternoon. Record highs for April 29 are 91 degrees in D.C. and Baltimore (both set in 1974), and 87 degrees at Dulles International Airport (set in 1996).

Highs of 86 to 91 degrees are expected Saturday, according to Storm Team4. The average high is just 71 degrees.

Organizers said the event will get more political than last weekend's March for Science and Earth Day rally and will target Trump administration policies.

"On the 100th Day of the Trump Administration, we will be in the streets of Washington D.C. to show the world and our leaders that we will resist attacks on our people, our communities and our planet," a Facebook page for the march said.

Marchers plan to gather in front of the U.S. Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday and will begin marching up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House at 12:30 p.m.

A demonstration around the White House will begin at 2 p.m., with marchers moving to the Washington Monument grounds at 3 p.m. "to connect and share the stories that brought s to D.C.," the website for the march said. "We'll hear from the front line of the climate crisis and share solutions rooted in our own communities."

Planners said music and art will illustrate their local demands and visions. "We'll even assemble all our individual signs into one collective message of resistance," they said on the site.

Hundreds of smaller climate marches are planned in cities across the country.