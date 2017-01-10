Supporters of Maine's Sen. Susan Collins Upset With Her Support of Trump's AG Pick | NECN
Supporters of Maine's Sen. Susan Collins Upset With Her Support of Trump's AG Pick

By Danielle Waugh

    Getty Images
    WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) arrives outside the Senate Chamber for votes on June 20, 2016 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate is voting on four amendments on gun control. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Maine's Sen. Susan Collins is facing a backlash from constituents after introducing Jeff Sessions at his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

    Her support for Sessions has angered some supporters, who held protests outside her offices in Portland, Bangor, Lewiston, Augusta and Biddeford.

    The protesters said Collins may be ruining her reputation as a moderate Republican, and they worry that an attorney general Sessions would threaten civil liberties.

    Sessions, a longtime lawmaker from Alabama, faced intense scrutiny over his past record on civil rights, immigration and community policing.

    More to come.

