Maine's Sen. Susan Collins is facing a backlash from constituents after introducing Jeff Sessions at his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Her support for Sessions has angered some supporters, who held protests outside her offices in Portland, Bangor, Lewiston, Augusta and Biddeford.
The protesters said Collins may be ruining her reputation as a moderate Republican, and they worry that an attorney general Sessions would threaten civil liberties.
Sessions, a longtime lawmaker from Alabama, faced intense scrutiny over his past record on civil rights, immigration and community policing.
More to come.
Published 58 minutes ago