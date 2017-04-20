Trump to Nominate Scott Brown as New Zealand Ambassador | NECN
Trump to Nominate Scott Brown as New Zealand Ambassador

By Tim Jones

    President Donald Trump announced Thursday his plans to nominate former Massachusetts Republican Senator Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand.

    If confirmed, Brown will serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to New Zealand. 

    Brown was once strongly considered for Trump's Cabinet as secretary of Veterans Affairs.

    Brown served as the senator of Massachusetts from 2010 until he was defeated by Elizabeth Warren in 2012.

    Brown also ran for New Hampshire Senate, but was defeated by Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen.

