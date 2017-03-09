GOP's Health Care Plan to Replace Obamacare Sees Backlash

Health care workers and advocates plan to speak out Thursday afternoon on the Republican's health care legislation intended to replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

U.S. House Republicans are still leading the charge, trying to convince skeptical GOP members to get on board with their replacement of ACA. They said their plan, called the American Health Care Act, will make coverage more affordable and easier to access.

However, Massachusetts Democrats and health care experts disagree.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III blasted the new plan and slammed Speaker Paul Ryan's comments, in which he called the new health care plan an "act of mercy."

"There's no mercy on a country that turns their back on those most in need of protection. The elderly, the poor, the sick and the suffering," Rep. Joe Kennedy III said on Wednesday.

The American Medical Association has also come out against the bill, saying it would cost Americans more money.

Ryan said the new bill repeals Obamacare taxes, spending, and mandates.

"What I want to tell my fellow citizens is that the nightmare of Obamacare is about to end," he said.

Supporters of Obamacare said it's hardly a nightmare, and some local supporters are planning to make the case that the Affordable Care Act is critical at the Old South Church on Thursday.