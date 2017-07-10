In this Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, poll workers check the identification of Suzanne Grant in the tiny precinct of Smith Creek on in Sopchoppy, Florida.

At least 99 bills in 31 states have been introduced to try and crack down on voter fraud this year, in the wake of President Donald Trump's unfounded claim that millions of fraudulent votes cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election, NBC News reported.

The numbers, which more than double last year's count, were compiled by the Brennan Center. The most common types of restriction would require voters to present photo identification in order to cast their ballots or change the voter registration process.

"Voter impersonation does occur. Does it occur on a large scale? No," said Arkansas state Sen. Bryan King, a Republican who wrote the state's 2013 voter ID law, which was later ruled unconstitutional. "These type of situations can be very small, but they can be very impactful. It can affect elections."

While proponents of these laws hope they can crack down on impersonation at the polls, critics fear that they will adversely affect minorities, young voters, and low-income Americans, disproportionately lowering turnout among these demographics.

