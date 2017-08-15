Celtics Open Season Against Cavs

The Boston Celtics have announced their 2017-18 season, and they will open it against their Eastern Conference Finals foes.

The C's will face LeBron James and the Cavs in Cleveland on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The home game on Thursday, Nov. 16 will be a hot ticket, as well, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the champion Golden State Warriors coming to Boston.

Top free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward will face his old team on Friday, Dec. 15 when the Jazz come to town, but he will not make his return to Utah until Wednesday, March 28.

Avery Bradley, who was traded to make cap space for Hayward, makes his return to Boston with the Pistons on Monday, Nov. 27.

The Celtics will play on Christmas Day when they face the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m.

While the Cavs eliminated the Celtics in five games in the conference finals, Boston goes into the season with lofty expectations. They finished last year as the top seed in the East and added Hayward to a core including Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. Jaylen Brown, drafted third overall last year, made a strong impression late in the regular season and in the playoffs, and Jayson Tatum, drafted third overall this year, had a strong summer league performance.

