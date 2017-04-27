Lowell Spinners Pitcher Kevin Steen Seriously Injured in Accident | NECN
Lowell Spinners Pitcher Kevin Steen Seriously Injured in Accident

By Tim Jones

    Boston Red Sox
    Kevin Steen

    Lowell Spinners Kevin Steen was seriously injured in an accident in Florida Wednesday night.

    According to Kevin Gregg of the Boston Red Sox, the incident happened in Lehigh Acres.

    Steen was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

    The Red Sox released a statement that read, "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Red Sox organization are with minor league player Kevin Steen, who sustained serious injuries in a car accident in Florida last night. The club will update his condition at the appropriate time.”

