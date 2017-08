FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots prepares for drills before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Vince Wilfork is set to announce his retirement from the league at Gillette Stadium, where he used to play for 11 seasons.

The defensive tackle, who has played a total of 13 seasons in the NFL, will make his announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Wilfork hinted to his retirement in a commercial that was released on Monday.

