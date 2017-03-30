Why Today’s Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Matters

SpaceX is launching a reused rocket for the first time Thursday, and if it's successful, it could drastically reduce the cost of getting to space, NBC News reported.
The Falcon 9 rocket is flight proven and is making the trip back to space nearly one year after it was used to launch a cargo resupply to the International Space Station.
SpaceX recycled the 14-story main body of the rocket and is trying to land the booster for a second time so it can, in the future, continue the cycle of reuse.
"Flight-proven" rockets have the potential to give customers up to a 30 percent discount in the future, according to the company’s Chief Operation Officer Gwynne Shotwell.
