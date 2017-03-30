Why Today’s Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Matters | NECN
Why Today’s Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Matters

The company is scheduled to launch a reused, flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday

    John Raoux/AP
    A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 17, 2016. The spaceflight company has recycled a rocket it plans to launch Thursday, March 30, 2017.

    SpaceX is launching a reused rocket for the first time Thursday, and if it's successful, it could drastically reduce the cost of getting to space, NBC News reported.

    The Falcon 9 rocket is flight proven and is making the trip back to space nearly one year after it was used to launch a cargo resupply to the International Space Station. 

    SpaceX recycled the 14-story main body of the rocket and is trying to land the booster for a second time so it can, in the future, continue the cycle of reuse.

    "Flight-proven" rockets have the potential to give customers up to a 30 percent discount in the future, according to the company’s Chief Operation Officer Gwynne Shotwell.

