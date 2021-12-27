A Fish Feast: Award Winning Recipes for Shrimp Pernod and Cod Cakes

How does Shrimp Pernod sound? The French favorite can be served either tapas or family style, and Anna promises it's easy to make -- starting by bathing the shrimp in a sauce of olive oil, garlic, salt, Aleppo pepper, and a hearty splash of the licorice flavored liquor Pernod, creating an unexpected combination.

But that's not all! She gives you her pro tip for making Toasted Baguettes, essential for sopping up all that delicious sauce. Then, her Cape Cod Cakes will wow as an appetizer or a meal. She uses a technique typically reserved for crab cakes but proves it works brilliantly with our own Massachusetts state fish, Atlantic Cod.

All that and more on this weeks' episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

SHRIMP PERNOD

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb 15ct shrimp, peeled and deveined (if buying frozen shrimp, check the back of package to be sure the only ingredient is “shrimp” and there is NO sodium tripolyphosphate)

3 TBS extra virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1/16”

Salt & Pepper to taste

½ tsp Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes to taste

¼ cup Pernod

Parsley of fennel fronds for garnish

Good bread, for dipping

PREPARATION

Lay the shrimp down on a paper towel to wick off extra moisture. Preheat a large sauté pan on medium heat and add extra virgin olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, lower the temperature to medium low and add sliced garlic. Let the garlic sweat and infuse for 2 minutes. Do not allow the garlic to brown. Add shrimp and raise the temperature to medium/ medium high to get a nice sear. Add salt & pepper and a dash of heat like Aleppo pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, then flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes until shrimp are pink, no longer translucent and have a little bounce if touched. Add Pernod. Take a match and light the mixture to burn off the alcohol. Fun! Give the shrimp one final toss and serve hot, tapas style with crusty bread for dipping in the oil/pernod mixture.

Cape Cod Cakes

Makes 16 - appetizer size

INGREDIENTS:

2 lemons

1 bay leaf

1 lb cod filet

2 TBS sweet cream butter

3 celery ribs, finely minced

1 small onion, finely minced

2 TBS fresh garlic, finely minced

2 Tbs + 1/4 cup mayonnaise (divided), Hellman's is always nice

2 tsp + 1 TBS Dijon mustard (divided)

2 large eggs, room temperature & whisked

1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1- 1 ½ cups Italian panko bread crumbs, to taste

1/4 cup fresh tarragon, finely chopped *Parsley also is nice

Pinch of salt & pepper

Canola or Vegetable oil for frying

PREPARATION

Zest one lemon and reserve zest for cod cake mixture. Slice lemon into pinwheels, make wedges with the second. In a wide pot, bring 3" of water to a soft simmer. Add lemon pinwheels, bay leaf and 1 tsp kosher salt. Add cod filet and gently poach until just cooked and flaky. About 10 minutes. Remove with a fish spatula and allow to cool 5 minutes before breaking into large flakes with a fork. Meanwhile, discard cooking water, dry pot and bring frying oil to 350*F. In a separate pan over medium heat, melt butter and sauté celery, onion and garlic until translucent, about 4 minutes. In a large mixing bowl using a wooden spoon, gently fold together celery mixture with large flaky cod chunks, lemon zest, 2 TBS mayonnaise, 2 tsp dijon, 2 whisked eggs, Old Bay Seasoning, fresh tarragon or parsley, and just enough panko bread crumbs to bind ingredients. Use an ice cream scoop to portion cod cake mixture the size of a lime and gently form into a ball. Pan sear until golden brown on both sides and let drain on a paper towel. In a small bowl mix together 1/4 cup mayonnaise, dijon and blitz of lemon juice for the dipping sauce. Serve crab cakes hot with dipping sauce and lemon wedges.

*AIR FRYING: These work well in an air fryer! Preheat to 375*. Spray surface with non stick spray. Air Fry for 14 minutes, flipping half way through.