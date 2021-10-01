Sponsored Content

Keeping It Fresh: Báhn Mì with a Twist, Salad in a Mason Jar, and a Super Margarita

Keeping it fresh with Little Leaf Farms

NBC Universal, Inc.

If fresh, local, and delicious are what you are looking to bite into, The Chef's Pantry is serving it up. 

Anna makes her spin on a traditional Vietnamese Bánh Mì sandwich but serves it up in a bowl instead.

Anna's Bánh Mì Bowl

Lexi Davidson of Lexi's Clean Kitchen shows us how to make your favorite salad on-the-go in a mason jar.

Lexi Davidson's Mason Jar Salad

And then, it's 5 o'clock somewhere! Anna embraces all these fresh flavors with the perfect pairing, shaking up a cilantro & lime margarita.  

Watch the full episode of the Chef's Pantry above, brought to you by Little Leaf Farms.

Sponsored Content anna rossi Little Leaf Farms Lexi Davidson banh mi
