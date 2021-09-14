Anna's Blistered Grape and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:
- Little Leaf Farms- baby red and green lettuce
- Red or green seedless grapes
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Sea salt
- Cracked pepper
- Goat cheese
- Your favorite vinaigrette. Here's one from Little Leaf Farms
Directions:
- Put grapes on a skewer & lightly coat grapes with EVOO
- Place on grill, being sure to flip sides ( about 2-3 minutes a side or until blistered)
- Dressing: Mix EVOO with sea salt & cracked pepper
- Fill bowl with greens
- Cut goat cheese into 1/2" rounds or sprinkle in crumble
- Drizzle with dressing
- Sprinkle on crushed macadamia nuts (or favorite) for crunch