Anna's Blistered Grape and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

  • Little Leaf Farms- baby red and green lettuce
  • Red or green seedless grapes 
  • Extra virgin olive oil 
  • Sea salt 
  • Cracked pepper 
  • Goat cheese 
  • Your favorite vinaigrette. Here's one from Little Leaf Farms
Directions:

  • Put grapes on a skewer & lightly coat grapes with EVOO
  • Place on grill, being sure to flip sides ( about 2-3 minutes a side or until blistered)
  • Dressing: Mix EVOO with sea salt & cracked pepper 
  • Fill bowl with greens 
  • Cut goat cheese into 1/2" rounds or sprinkle in crumble 
  • Drizzle with dressing 
  • Sprinkle on crushed macadamia nuts (or favorite) for crunch

